Buzr’s Virtual Doorman Solution Allows Users to Control Their Apartments from Anywhere
The 2020 Cornell Tech Startup Award Winner Supplies a Secure and Seamless Approach to Replace Dated Building Intercom Systems with Buzr Pro
The idea for the Buzr Pro stemmed from a personal pain that I was having as a New Yorker”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buzr, a New York City-based consumer electronics startup, announced Buzr Pro, an innovative smart home device that seamlessly integrates into buildings’ existing intercom systems and connects to users’ phones. Once installed and connected to Buzr’s app, a resident will be immediately notified when a package arrives or when someone is at their door. Buzr Pro is currently the only product on the market that replaces outdated apartment access systems (buzzers/intercoms) by only requiring the user to install the Buzr Pro smart device hardware into the individual apartment or condo wall unit.
— CEO and Co-Founder of Buzr, Tony Liebel
It is estimated that over 2.5 million apartments in New York City — and 250 million apartments globally — have building entry intercom systems that were built on 1800s technology. These legacy intercom systems are largely why one in three packaged in NYC go undelivered to residents on the first attempt. Today, dated intercom systems lack the safety, support and control necessary for residents to observe and protect property.
Buzr provides a cost-effective and seamless resolution to resident woes. The intelligent Buzr system is universally compatible with over 2,000 apartment building intercom systems. Installation can be performed by residents themselves or through the Buzr installer network, alleviating expensive and disruptive setup challenges. Additionally, landlords save thousands of dollars through Buzr’s technology, while giving the original intercoms a modern aesthetic — raising the perceived value of their real estate investments.
Along with its easy hardware implementation, Buzr Pro’s app allows users to talk and listen through their phone, while also featuring doorbell notifications, virtual keys, service provider integrations, a built-in thermometer, audio log history and multi-user support. Praised for its safety features, Buzr is able to keep a record of intercom calls, as well as alert the landlord of suspicious activity, such as shoulder surfing. Buzr also logs door opens and virtual keys, something that legacy systems had no way of tracking.
Certain cities like New York set building temperature regulation during colder months. Buzr is able to compare indoor to outdoor temperature with its connected thermometer, alerting tenants if they are being heated outside the recommended range and alerting landlords if they are overheating their units, saving money on their heating bill and potential fines.
“The idea for the Buzr Pro stemmed from a personal pain that I was having as a New Yorker,” comments CEO and Co-Founder of Buzr, Tony Liebel. “We live in an extremely high-tech, fast-paced and costly rent environment as New Yorkers, yet we are still dealing with intercom systems from hundreds of years ago that cause a myriad of issues. Buzr Pro was made to simplify life in the big city.”
Buzr was co-founded by Liebel and Jeremy Walker who met at Cornell Tech. In May 2020, Buzr was one of four student companies that won the highly competitive Cornell Tech Startup Awards and received $100,000 in pre-seed funding to pursue their startups after graduation. Along with the funds, the company received a co-working space at Cornell and access to a support team of industry leaders and executives in computer science and engineering.
Buzr is currently running a preorder special for 20% off the Buzr Pro. The Buzr app will also be available for download from the Apple or Google Play app stores.
Buzr Pro’s anticipated shipping date is Winter 2022. Preorder the Buzr Pro here.
To learn more about Buzr, please visit https://www.getbuzr.com/.
Mady Dudley
Red Rooster PR
email us here