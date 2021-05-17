Comedian and creator Lori Hamilton fine tunes her autobiographical show during the pandemic

Lori Hamilton's North Star Lori Hamilton premiere's North Star with theSpaceUK and Brighton live stream show Lori Hamilton's North Star Comedy Musical Theater Lori Hamilton

Hamilton's show North Star is set to premiere in four live online shows through the Brighton Fringe Festival in collaboration with theSpaceUK

It’s important to find your own voice, your own way, your own intuition. Creating North Star is my way of sharing how I found mine.” — Lori Hamilton

It's Lori's show. Indeed, it's autobiographical. Full of humour and song, North Star is about charting a way through life's tragedies, calamities and pratfalls to eventual happiness. North Star is set to premiere May 28 and is performed live again on May 29, 30 and June 3 through the Brighton Fringe, live and online in collaboration with theSpaceUK. Hamilton is a New York comedian, actor and singer (Eddie's Attic comedy club in Atlanta rather flatteringly called her a "comedy goddess") who has created four one-woman shows, won the Barrow Group 48-hour film festival writing award. toured the Southwest as a singer with the UCLA Jazz club and has sung with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Atlanta Opera and the Brooklyn Philharmonic.She also performed in lots of late-night gigs at big comedy clubs in New York where most people were drunk and not listening. Lori is a member of the Friar's Club. Lori has won 54 awards for creativity, amongst them five for Best Show and 17 of the awards have come from 12 film festivals in the last year.The flip side of her life is as a businesswoman, running a market research company, generating billions of dollars for clients.While humans may see all this as success, Lori's cats are resolutely unimpressed.Her origins are in a northern Californian suburb outside Berkeley where Lori grew up surrounded by people of many backgrounds and ideas. It was a good start. But things went downhill, not least because her Dad died in her Freshman year, and she's been supporting herself since she was an 18-year-old student.Press Reviews"Hamilton's performance ... is very funny."- Donna M Day, North End West UK"Brilliant work … comical … inspirational"- Atlanta Press"…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too."- Go Go Magazine, DenverAbout Lori…Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 53 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com.

