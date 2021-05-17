CLAYMIND PARTNERS WITH ZENDESK TO OFFER CUSTOMER SERVICE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
CLAYMIND PARTNERS WITH ZENDESK TO OFFER CUSTOMER SERVICE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claymind, a technology company based in Los Angeles, CA has partnered with Zendesk to provide customer service software solutions. Zendesk products range from chat, email and phone customer support, AI-powered chat bots, online help and knowledge base portals etc.
Since the pandemic, more companies have shifted their business online by creating websites and apps. Alongside this trend, the need for better and more robust customer service tools has taken place. Companies now have to deal with different customer support channels such as voice, chat, email and social media messages. Zendesk provides software to effectively manage all incoming inquiries and transforming them into helpdesk tickets. Depending on the number of helpdesk agents and channels, Zendesk provides different plans and tiers to be able to provide a more cost-effective customer service platform. The Zendesk platform can support a small business with 1 to 5 customer support agents to a Fortune 100 company with hundreds of agents supporting hundreds of thousand clients all at once.
Zendesk also has an API called Sunshine that can integrate your custom company data into the Zendesk platform. Let’s say you have a home grown website or an ERP system that takes in customer and sales information, by using the Sunshine API, customer service agents will be able to see custom data in the customer service system and can include relevant data in their support tickets. This makes the customer service experience even better and will definitely add value to your business. Claymind, being a Zendesk partner in Los Angeles can help implement your call center and integrate your existing applications with Zendesk through the Sunshine API.
Aside from being a Zendesk implementation and consulting partner, Claymind is also a Shopify partner in Los Angeles, a Google Partner, a Fiverr Pro partner and a Salesforce partner in Los Angeles.
Claymind was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2012 and has developed various websites and apps ranging from e-commerce, social networks, content management, e-learning, medical, real estate among others. When it comes to software design, development, and implementation, Claymind is only a phone call or email away.
