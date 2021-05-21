Comedian Lori Hamilton creates the one-woman, autobiographical show, North Star

Lori Hamilton's North Star Comedy Musical Theater Lori Hamilton premiere's North Star with theSpaceUK and Brighton live stream show Lori Hamilton, announces new logo for production company, Earl & Grace Productions. Lori Hamilton's North Star

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Hamilton’s life has been far from glamorous. One of her most recent shows, North Star, charts her journey from an early life with an unhappy, uncaring mother, a father addicted to prescription drugs, followed by a husband who punched holes in walls, through to becoming an award-winning actor, singer and comedian. North Star is an autobiographical show that Lori created in order to share her personal story with the world. The making of North Star has involved many highly creative people. The show is rich with song and many of the contributors are musicians.North Star's world premiere is live and online in a seven-run show with Brighton Fringe, an arts festival in collaboration theSpaceUK at 6pmBST/1pmEDT May 28, 29, 30 and June 3, 4, 5, 6 online. Tickets are available on Brighton Fringe North Star is about charting a way through life’s tragedies, calamities and pitfalls to eventual happiness. A one-woman show full of insight, humor and song features flawed, quirky and often funny characters including her grandmother and her guardian angel.“Mum called me ‘the child who ruined my life’ and took a vacation to Hawaii with the money my pain-killer-addicted Dad left me for college. So, it seemed pretty clear I was on my own. North Star is about navigating dysfunctional families, personal tragedies, professional mishaps and lousy lovers. It’s not been graceful or elegant, but it’s all been very real, and I’m certain that lots of people will find that the songs and the show have strong echoes their own lives.”Lori hopes using humor to share her own difficulties will give people the courage to face theirs. She has spent years turning her hardships into happiness and success and she wants to inspire others to find the strength to do the same.Press Reviews“Hamilton’s performance ... is very funny."- Donna M Day, North End West UK“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”- Atlanta Press“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”- Go Go Magazine, DenverAbout Lori…Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 54 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com.

