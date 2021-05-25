Comedian Lori Hamilton’s show, North Star, premieres at Brighton Fringe

Lori Hamilton Lori Hamilton premiere's North Star with theSpaceUK and Brighton live stream show Lori Hamilton's North Star Lori Hamilton's North Star Comedy Musical Theater

Hamilton shares the highs and lows of life at Brighton Fringe in cooperation with theSpaceUK for four live shows beginning May 28, 2021

Because the show can get serious, I love to share at the beginning of the show that I am alright. My life is good.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Hamilton is no stranger to difficult times. In the midst of the challenges, both work-related and global, of 2020, she decided to do what many artists find themselves doing when times are hard. Channeling their energy into their creative work. North Star is an autobiographical show that Lori created in order to share her personal story with the world and it will premiere online in seven live shows at 6pmBST/1pmEDT May 28, 29, 30 and June 3, 4, 5, 6 with the Brighton Fringe, an arts festival , in cooperation with theSpaceUK. The making of North Star has involved many highly creative people. The show is rich with song and many of the contributors are world-renowned musicians.North Star is about charting a way through life’s tragedies, calamities and pitfalls to eventual happiness. A delightful way to tell a sometimes tragic story, Hamilton’s one-woman show is full of insight, humor and song which features flawed, quirky and often funny characters. North Star charts Lori’s journey from an unhappy early life with a father addicted to prescription drugs, followed by a husband who punched holes in walls, through to becoming an award-winning actor, singer and comedian.“Mum called me ‘the child who ruined my life’ and took a vacation to Hawaii with the money my pain-killer addicted Dad left me for college fees. So, it seemed pretty clear I was on my own. North Star is about navigating dysfunctional families, personal tragedies, professional mishaps and lousy lovers. It’s not been graceful or elegant, but it’s all been very real, and I’m certain that lots of people will find that the songs and the show have strong echoes their own lives.”Lori hopes using humor to share her own difficulties will give people the courage to face theirs. She has spent years turning her hardships into success and she wants to inspire others to find the strength to do the same.Press Reviews“Hamilton’s performance ... is very funny."- Donna M Day, North End West UK“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”- Atlanta Press“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”- Go Go Magazine, DenverAbout Lori…Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 53 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com.

North Star with Lori Hamitlon Show Promotion