St Pete Restaurateur, Susanne Byram Hosts Fundraising Event for MWOY Candidate Terri Hall for Philanthropic Competition
Annual MWOY Candidate Gets Support to Benefit Leukemia & LymphomaST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susanne Byram, owner of The Left Bank Bistro is hosting an event; L’Orange for Leukemia on Monday, May 17th from 6:00-9:00 PM to help support Terri Hall, President of Doubletake Communications as part of a philanthropic competition for Man & Woman of the Year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The event will be held at the restaurant with live music, silent and live auctions as well as complimentary Hors D'oeuvres. Cash bar proceeds will also benefit LLS. To view the auction items online or bid early Click Here. https://app.galabid.com/lls_mwoyterrihall/items
The public is invited to attend with all proceeds going to toward Terri Hall’s Team “FightJerryFight's goal to honor of her lifelong friend who is currently battling leukemia and undergoing a bone marrow transplant. Each year, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has a Man & Woman of the Year Campaign. The campaign is a competition of 12 candidates (6 men and 6 women) who are nominated to see who can raise the most funds in a 10-week time period (April 1 - June 13) to earn the title of Man or Woman or the Year.
“When Ronda Parag, publisher of Tampa Bay Metro Magazine nominated me, I was apprehensive about the stiff competition. I am honored and humbled with the enormous outpouring of support from Susanne Byram, and the amazing team we have assembled to work on the L'Orange for Leukemia event. Jill Plaice, Holly Walker and Lindsay Germann have volunteered their time and worked very hard for the last 2 months to ensure its success. Every dollar counts. It takes a village and this cause is something that’s very personal to me, Each donation will prevent someone from losing a child, sibling or parent or loved one, and allow LLS to continue funding lifesaving research,” said Terri Hall, MWOY Candidate for LLS.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
To attend the event visit https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/sun/sun21/lleukemia or to support the Team #FightJerryFight campaign visit: https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/sun/sun21/thallg
About The Left Bank Bistro
The Left Bank Bistro is located in the Crescent Lake area at 1225 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., St Petersburg, FL 33701 The elegant decor and setting takes you back to 1920’s Paris - where artists and poets lived during that time period. The restaurant is housed in a meticulously restored 1922 bungalow that features French cuisine along with signature top-shelf cocktails named after the artists of the day. There is inside as well as outside seating for patrons. For reservations call 727-256-1691 or visit the website at http://www.theleftbankbistro.com
