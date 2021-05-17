ContinuServe Joins NetSuite Partner Programs
ContinuServe Logo
IT and finance business process outsourcing leader signs on for BPO and Solution Provider partner programs
As part of the NetSuite BPO and Solution Provider programs, we help clients take advantage of NetSuite’s robust ERP platform to give them a full look into their business, all in one place.”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContinuServe, a leader in IT and finance business process outsourcing, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Program and NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, ContinuServe will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform to gain the visibility and control needed to drive growth.
“We continue to see a growing demand for cloud ERP,” said Pradeep Khurana, managing director of ContinuServe. “As part of the NetSuite BPO and Solution Provider programs, we help clients take advantage of NetSuite’s robust ERP platform to give them a full look into their business, all in one place.”
As a NetSuite BPO partner, ContinuServe now has access to an integrated cloud solution for ERP, customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM), inventory management, and ecommerce. In addition, ContinuServe will be able to benefit from NetSuite SuiteCloud, a powerful development platform that provides the flexibility to tailor NetSuite to client and industry-specific needs. This will enable ContinuServe to provide its mid-market customers with the option of delivering their outsourced finance and operations services on NetSuite.
As part of the NetSuite Solution Provider Program, ContinuServe will also have access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners to create new revenue opportunities. As part of the program, ContinuServe is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.
“We’re pleased to welcome ContinuServe as a NetSuite Solution Provider and BPO partner,” said Craig West, vice president of alliances and channel, Oracle NetSuite. “We look forward to working with the team at ContinuServe to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to support our joint customers.”
To learn more about ContinuServe, please visit: https://continuserve.com/.
About the NetSuite Business Process Outsourcing Partner Program
The NetSuite BPO Partner Program enables partners to manage and support clients of any size, from small businesses to multinational corporations, with NetSuite’s integrated and scalable cloud ERP platform. The powerful platform allows partners to expand service offerings to include HR, CRM, inventory, project management, ecommerce, and more. By improving visibility, control and agility, partners can help their clients unlock growth.
About NetSuite Solution Provider Program
The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud platform delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to grow quickly. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers grow.
About ContinuServe
Founded in 2003, ContinuServe is a leading provider of back-office consulting and outsourcing services to mid-market companies. The company has a dedicated practice focused on services for corporate carve-outs and divestitures. ContinuServe is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and maintains delivery capabilities across the U.S. and globally.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation
