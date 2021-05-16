Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the First District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First District.
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at approximately 6:44 pm, in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue, Northeast, the suspect approached the victim, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-008-610
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Saturday, February 27, 2021, at approximately 6:53 pm, in the 400 block of 7th Street, Northeast, the suspect approached the victim, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-025-770
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 8:00 pm, in the 1400 block of Duncan Street, Northeast, the suspect approached the victim, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-027-198
On Saturday, May 15, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).