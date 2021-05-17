MERIDIAN JOIN POLICE IN KEEPING MOTORCYCLISTS SAFE AT RECENT RALLY

Motorcycles head into safe zone created by Meridian barriers.

MOBILE BARRIERS CREATE SECURE AREA FOR ARKANSAS RIDERS

We set out to ensure the safety of the motorcycle riders and the general public during this event.” — Captain Daniel Grubbs

FORT SMITH, AR, US, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When 20,000 motorcyclists converged on Fort Smith in Arkansas for the annual Steel Horse Rally, Meridian Rapid Defense Group was there to ensure a safe and memorable event.

Large parts of the downtown needed to be closed off to cars and trucks but still left open for the bikers to enter and that’s where Meridian’s Archer 1200 barriers were the perfect fit.

The Steel Horse Rally is a motorcycle gathering held on Fort Smith’s Garrison Avenue to benefit local charities. This year again, more than $100,000 was raised and an estimated $4.2 million of revenue flowed into city business over the two day rally in May.

Meridian’s CEO Peter Whitford said, “In this situation with a huge number of motorcycles and crowds on the streets, safety was of the utmost importance. By correct placement of our barriers, we were able ensure that cars and trucks were kept out of the mix.”

Meridian’s fully certified deployment team moved in with Archer barriers and quickly secured the street. The barriers, which carry the full certification of The SAFETY Act and each are made of 700 lbs of U.S. steel, were set far enough apart that bikes could easily pass through while larger vehicles were blocked from entering the rally area. The Archer barrier can be moved by one person and can stop a vehicle hitting it head-on at speed.

Capt. Daniel Grubbs from the Fort Smith Police Department explained that security was a big factor, “We set out to ensure the safety of the motorcycle riders and the general public during this event.”

Before the event Meridian worked with the city and organizers to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan.

“The rally was all about people enjoying themselves safely,” said Mr. Whitford. “And, importantly, raising money for local charities. With our contribution of the Archer barriers, we at Meridian were proud that we were able to do our part for local charities in Fort Smith.”

“We are excited and grateful for the return of the Steel Horse Rally,” rally president Dennis Snow said. “This year’s sponsors were vital to keeping the rally alive. A couple of months ago, because of COVID, we weren’t even sure if we would be able to have the 2021 Steel Horse Rally.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

Motorcycles Move Easily and Safely Through Meridian Barriers