Airgap Networks Delivers Ransomware Kill Switch™ and Simplifies Zero Trust Adoption
Airgap Networks is proud to be a sponsor of RSAC 2021 and features Industry's first Ransomware Kill Switch™ solution based on Zero Trust Isolation technology.
Ransomware attacks can only be prevented by addressing the fundamental flaws in the infrastructure. There isn't much to gain by replacing vendor X's solution with a similar solution from vendor Y.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From May 17 to 21, 2021, cybersecurity experts from around the world will gather virtually to learn from some of the world’s top cybersecurity practitioners and thought leaders, and to connect with others in the industry for exchanging the latest security practices and trends.
— Ritesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Airgap Networks
This year’s RSA Conference theme is resilience. Data leaks, ransomware demands, and business disruptions have compounded challenges for businesses already reeling with the pandemic. Adversaries are relentless, and we need to be ready with a suitable response. Zero Trust is the most potent approach, and it is no wonder 15+ sessions are dedicated to Zero Trust at this year’s RSA Conference. Most certainly, the Colonial Pipeline Ransomware attacks will be the buzz at this year’s virtual RSAC where the security experts from across the world would gather to engage and share Zero Trust security knowledge, drive ransomware defense innovation, and develop adaptive security ecosystem partnerships.
Airgap Networks Delivers Ransomware Kill Switch™ and Simplifies Zero Trust Adoption
Airgap Networks is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s conference and will be hosting a virtual booth as part of the RSA Digital Expo. This year’s booth will focus on our Ransomware Kill Switch solution that is built on Airgap’s Zero Trust Isolation platform.
“Ransomware attacks can only be prevented by first addressing the fundamental flaws in the infrastructure. There isn't much to gain by replacing vendor X's solution with a similar solution from vendor Y.” said Ritesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Airgap Networks.
Fundamental infrastructure flaws, extended business perimeters, and convergence of IT/OT/IoT are some of the reasons for growing ransomware breaches. At the RSA expo, we’ll take the opportunity to share views from industry experts on this growing threat landscape and best practices to reduce your attack surface using our Zero Trust approach.
Additionally, Airgap will be featuring a 3-Day “I Am Zero Trust” set of CISO briefings https://bit.ly/33PHlhU available for general viewing at RSAC’s and Airgap’s websites, easily accessible for attendees to view at their convenience. Topics for these briefings include:
• Get Ahead of Ransomware Spread with Automated Ransomware Kill Switch with Ritesh Agrawal
• Secure Access to Any Resource: IT/OT Convergence with Richard Stiennon
• Ransomware Kill Switch Demo and Use Cases
• IoMT Device Cyber Security and Agentless Ransomware Kill Switch in Healthcare with Kris Kistler and Mitch Parker
• Airgap’s Ransomware Vulnerability Scanner with Jason Adair
• Ransomware Can Be Stopped with Ted Harrington
• Automated Response to Ransomware in Education with James Mountain
• MITRE ATT&CK Ransomware Security Framework with Adam Pennington
• 2021 and Beyond: Dealing with Reality, Hype, and Truth in Zero Trust with Dr. Chase Cunningham & Ritesh Agrawal
Detailed daily programming available at Airgap’s RSAC Live Stream https://bit.ly/33PHlhU
The contents will be available for On Demand viewing at Airgap’s BrightTALK channel at https://www.brighttalk.com/channel/18621/
Join Us Online at This Year’s RSAC
Be sure to join Airgap’s virtual booth at RSAC 2021 to learn how security, identity, and networking convergence can drive digital innovation and how Airgap’s Zero Trust Isolation Platform addresses evolving ransomware challenges.
Schedule a zoom meeting or a demo with Airgap Security Architects to discuss how Airgap’s complementary solutions offer seamless migration and enforce enterprise security without any forklift upgrades. Connect with us to learn more about Airgap’s automated Ransomware Kill Switch, the industry’s first and the most potent ransomware response solution.
Additional information:
- Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attacks and Zero Trust Isolation: Everything You Need to Know https://airgap.io/colonial-pipeline-ransomware-attack
- Watch the Expert Panel on Behind the Attack: Historical Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18621/488014
- Schedule a Ransomware Kill Switch demo at RSAC 2021 https://airgap.io/events/may-17-rsac/
- Download Airgap Ransomware Kill Switch Solution Brief https://bit.ly/3flhpQm
- Watch Airgap Ransomware Kill Switch Explainer Video https://bit.ly/33LK387
About Airgap Networks Inc. (https://airgap.io)
Ransomware threats are growing rapidly. While there are many security companies trying to prevent ransomware from getting into your network, Airgap's "Zero Trust Isolation Platform” protects your organization even if your perimeter is breached or if you have unpatched vulnerable servers inside your data center. Additionally, Airgap’s “Ransomware Kill Switch” is the most potent ransomware response for IT organizations. Airgap can be deployed in minutes without any agents, forklift upgrades, or design changes. The company is founded by highly experienced cybersecurity experts and the solution is trusted by large enterprises and service providers. For more details, please visit https://airgap.io.
Cynthia Hsieh
Airgap Networks
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Airgap's Ransomware Kill Switch Explainer