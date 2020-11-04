Free Access to Airgap's Ransomware Kill Switch for K-12 and Higher Education
Reducing the blast radius and dialing in on fixing the problems with Zero Trust Isolation technology will enable you to respond and control with a watertight integrity to keep the "ship" afloat.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airgap Networks, an industry leader with the best ransomware defense using patent pending Zero Trust Isolation technology today announced the free availability of Airgap’s Ransomware Kill Switch security solution for K-12 and Higher Ed, to neutralize ransomware propagation instantly. The Ransomware Kill Switch mitigates advanced attacks and minimizes attack surfaces while reducing recovery times.
— Dr. Chase Cunningham, Distinguished Cybersecurity Analyst,
Ritesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO at Airgap Networks
"Time is of the essence when your campus is hit by ransomware attacks. School district IT need to react within seconds, and until now, there hasn't been a solution that successfully addresses this growing issue, With the Agentless Zero Trust Isolation technology validated by many Fortune 100 CIOs, Airgap wants to empower every school’s ransomware incident response to take back control of campus network to stop any active attacks"
The outbreak of the COVID-19 has proved a major disruption to K-12 and Higher Ed. Many schools have moved to a hybrid of, in-person classes and online-only instruction, increasing the attack surface of their networks. Ransomware attacks have surged in volume and their impact has become far more damaging.
Recognizing financial hardships across all education institutes, Airgap Networks is proud to offer a free subscription to its Ransomware Kill Switch, designed to instantly mitigate the impact of Ransomware attacks on any network. As soon as ransomware is detected, the IT team has the ability with “1-Click” to force the network into lockdown.
“Enforcing micro-segmentation via endpoint control is an elegant solution to the problems created by the typical flat network architectures inside most corporate or campus LANs. This coupled with a “1-click” switch to mitigate the spread of ransomware is a unique offering”, said Richard Stiennon, Security Industry Analyst of IT Harvest, on Zero Trust Isolation technology.
"If enterprises or school districts can stop ransomware from spreading, they can live with smoldering embers on an infected device", said Dr. Chase Cunningham, Distinguished Cybersecurity Analyst, "Reducing the blast radius and dialing in on fixing the problems with Zero Trust Isolation technology will enable you to respond and control with a watertight integrity to keep the "ship" afloat".
Airgap’s Ransomware Kill Switch solution is an industry first, providing a security solution that instantly locks down the entire network with 1-click. It can be deployed on K-12 or college campus network or datacenter within an hour without endpoint agents, forklift upgrades, or design changes. Ransomware Kill Switch protects school districts by:
● Blocking all lateral data paths to mitigate the propagation of ransomware
● Blocking access to Windows file-share, Active Directory, storage, and backup services, ensuring key resources are protected when you are under attack
● Blocking access to services such as ERP, CRM, etc., it ensures that your employee and customer’s data remains protected
Protect your network without disrupting business
School districts can now have granular control over the network lockdown levels and policies. Based on the ransomware risk severity, mission-critical applications in school networks can continue to function even when all lateral data paths are blocked.
This free access program is available now. until November 30, 2020, for all qualified K-12 and Higher Education institutes.
About Airgap
Ransomware attacks and threats are growing exponentially. While many security companies are trying to prevent ransomware from breaching the perimeter of your network, Airgap's Zero Trust Isolation Platform protects your organization from the inside out. Additionally, Airgap’s Ransomware Kill Switch is the most potent ransomware response for an IT organization. The solution can be deployed in minutes without any endpoint agents, forklift upgrades, or design changes. Airgap was founded by highly experienced cybersecurity experts and the solution is trusted by large enterprises and service providers. For more details, check out https://airgap.io or email media@airgap.io
