Lake Region Vocational Center Honors Omar Elalam as CTE Student of the Year

The Lake Region Vocational Center’s Student of the Year is Omar Elalam. Omar is a senior in the Advanced Computer Technologies II program.

Omar is a respectful and conscientious student who is fully dedicated to his course of study. He consistently produces work of the highest quality, and is a leader in the classroom, frequently assisting other students with understanding course content. Omar is an officer in our school’s chapter of SkillsUSA, and is a leader on the soccer team at Lake Region High School, where he attends his academic classes. He has been a member of the math team there as well.

Omar recently achieved almost a perfect score on the ASVAB test, and has been accepted to SMCC where he will pursue a degree in Computer Science and will continue playing soccer. Omar will graduate with twelve college credits earned through his Vocational Center program. His career goal is to work in the computer technologies industry. He is the son of Abdenbi Elalam of Bridgton. Congratulations, Omar!

