Tambula - GHIC Music

I was asking him to strengthen and walk with me along this path he had put me on. This song came from a place of a deep need for God's strength”BRISTOL, AVON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GHIC Music have released yet another single entitled, ‘Tambula’ (Walk with me). One of the lead vocalists and songwriters, Caroline Mugagga Nalwanga shares her experience during the writing process:
“The song was originally written in the Luganda dialect. It was birthed during our music rehearsals for Evangelism. As we took a break, the band kept playing and as I listened to them play; I began singing 'Tambula Nange Yesu'”.
Caroline was inspired by the scriptures Philippians 4:13 - I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me, and Luke 1:37- For nothing is impossible with God.
David Ansah, the other lead vocalist in the song, also speaks about his contribution to the song, and his thoughts towards the inspiration behind the music:
“Tambula really came about from place of asking God to walk with us. During the time when we were writing it, there was even an occasion when one of the team members (Caroline) went to a separate room just to “hear from God”.
Caroline continues to explain how the song was developed:
“The thoughts that were going through my mind were silent prayers offered to God. I was asking him to strengthen and walk with me along this path he had put me on. This song came from a place of a deep need for God's strength, as I realized that without his strength and encouragement, it would be hard for me to fulfil the call upon my life. "To encourage others through spiritual songs, Psalms and hymns" from Ephesians 5:19.
I remember sharing this song with my Aunty Faith Kisha, who suggested that I translate it like the song Nara (Tim Godfrey ft Travis Greene).
David goes on to talk about the creative development of the song:
“Another moment that really stood out when listening to this song, is that I remember us having a point in time where we were singing the vamp repeatedly, just having a moment of worship. We got lost in the moment, just allowing those words to minister to us and it was so powerful”.
Caroline submitted it to the leader of GHIC Music team Temitope Ezobi (instagram: temitopeezobi), who later passed it on to the producer Goziam (Instagram: goz_i_am) who “Loved it!” He also suggested the translation of parts of the song to English.
“As we worked on the song with the rest of the team especially with translation, David was inspired by birthing the bridge of the song "ooooooh", and adding various adlibs throughout the song”.
David concludes by saying, “Even with parts of this song being in Luganda, it did not stop this song from really ministering to each one of us as we worked on it”.
