Perfect Sacrifice - GHIC Music
Perfect Sacrifice - God's House International Centre Music
I heard this beautiful instrumental piece and it moved me so much I started singing what is now the hook and verse of the song”BRISTOL, AVON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayanda Sibanda (Instagram: @yandiemusic) was inspired to write this song when she was sixteen after an encounter she had on the bus. Here is her story:
— Ayanda Sibanda
“I was on the bus going to College one day and I was playing songs on my MP3. Out of nowhere, I heard this beautiful instrumental piece and it moved me so much I started singing what is now the hook and verse of the song instantly. When I looked down to check what the name of the instrumental was (because I did not remember downloading it or hearing anything like it before), I could not find it. It disappeared! I tried looking on my laptop, my phone, MP3 everywhere but I have never found it again. That is until we started recording it.
Fast forward to 2020 I was walking home one day, and I heard a symphony in my mind (separate parts of the song being sang at the same time) and I immediately pulled out my phone to record it. I struggled because I only have one voice so I could not do what I was hearing justice. I also realized that it was a continuation of the mystery song I had started when I was sixteen.
When the leader of GHIC Music team Temitope Ezobi (Instagram: @temitopeezobi) said I should put forward any songs I would like to record, I thought about the song I had started back in 2014. This song is special to me because it is the first song I ever wrote and it’s the only song I heard audibly before bringing it to life in the studio”.
When Ayanda first brought the song to Goziam (Instagram: @goz_i_am) the song producer, she tried to explain mixing three sections together to create a symphony but after careful consideration, it was split into sections which add more body to the piece and compel the listener to move through the motions of the song.
Continue to watch out for other releases by the GHIC Music team and follow and support on social media (@ghic_music). Perfect Sacrifice is available on all music platforms.
Ayolabi Temitope Ezobi
Gods House International Centre
email us here
GHIC Music - Perfect Sacrifice