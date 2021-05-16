Cecil County Homicide Under Investigation

May 16, 2021

(ELKTON, MD) – A search is underway for a suspect as Maryland State Police continue their investigation into the murder of a Delaware man who was shot yesterday evening in Elkton, Md.

The victim is identified as Na Quan McRae, 27, of New Castle, Delaware. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Delaware for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the North East Barrack responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the unit block of Willow Court in Elkton. Responding troopers found the victim lying in the parking lot of a condominium complex with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was immediately transported to Christiana Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Additional assistance is being provided by State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators and the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office. State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act of violence. A suspect description is not known at this time.

Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryand.gov