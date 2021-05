Williston Barracks//Crash I-89

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101644

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 5/14/21 approximately 13:48 hours

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 14

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Area of mile marker 88

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Courtnee Ward-Arnold

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Medium

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dana Twitchell

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Bug

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor to medium

INJURIES: suspected none

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/14/21 at approximately 1348 hours, VT State Police responded to a crash on I-89 south at Exit 14 in South Burlington. Traffic flow was restricted for almost 40 minutes before the roadway was completely reopened. This crash remains under investigation.