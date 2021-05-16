Rainbow House Big Bear Promotes Attractive Summer Booking Rates
Rainbow House Big Bear Promotes Attractive Summer Booking RatesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow House Big Bear, a modern cozy mountain cabin in Big Bear is now ready to accommodate guests for the summer! It is promoting its attractive getaway summer package with rates as low as $100 per night! The price is for the entire cabin that can sleep around 6 to 8 people. A gambrel style lodge with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, 4 decks with great views, a super-cozy living room with fireplace, a fully-stocked kitchen, an ultra-clean bathroom with a full-sized tub, a relaxing backyard with a fire pit, strong wi-fi and free Netflix among other amenities.
Steps to the Big Bear Convention Center, Big Bear SnowPlay and some of the finest cafes in the area, it is the perfect location to be in Big Bear. The cabin is hosted by G3 and Mai, who had become AirBnB Superhosts just 2 months after opening in February 2021! The cabin had been fully-booked all winter and guests have been leaving 5-star reviews and praises on how warm, cozy and clean the cabin is and also how close it is to everything.
Boating, fishing, and hiking are some of the many activities accessible during summer at Big Bear. The skiing and snowboarding hills of Big Bear are also located at the heart of the mountain, simply a short drive away from the cabin. Perfect for either a summer or winter escape, it’s visual appeal and ideal location is sure to bring many guests enjoyable Big Bear memories.
Summer night Hangouts
Rainbow House, which is loved by many during the winter season, also boasts a great summer getaway and is the perfect place for backyard barbeques and hangouts. In the evening, subtle string lights fill the backyard, letting you enjoy the outdoor seating with great views of the majestic pine trees. The neighborhood is very peaceful and tranquil and is definitely a great escape from the city noise.
Nearby Family Activities
Within walking distance of Rainbow House are a number of attractions for families and couples to enjoy. Big Bear Snow Play, a snow-slope tubing resort is a short five minute walk from the cabin. In the summer they are known as Big Bear Speedway. Pickles Pie Shop’s apple pie is one of the best apple pies ever, and Lumberjack Cafe is a brief stroll away. At the Big Bear Lake Convention Center, guests can enjoy live band music on the weekends, which is within walking distance to Rainbow House. Big Bear Alpine Zoo is an enjoyable site to get a look at mountain lions and bald eagles. The cabin’s location in Big Bear City adds a lot to the experience of a true getaway, making every exciting memory mere minutes apart. The lake which is a 5 minute drive from Rainbow House is also the perfect place to go fishing, boating, and jet-skiing.
Modern Cabin with a homey feel
Rainbow House is named after it’s colorful stained glass front door. With two car parking spaces, large windows on the front side of the house let in clear mountain sunlight. It has large windows that give it a home-like atmosphere. The interior is modern themed, blended with the coziness of blankets and warm carpets. The master and kids bedroom are on the second floor, and both have warm and welcoming environments. The bunk bed in the kids room allows any guest to accommodate the amount of children they have.
Easy and Fast Booking
To book the cabin, simply visit https://www.airbnb.com/h/rainbowhousebb and make a reservation online. The hosts will immediately send you a guidebook and lots of tips to enjoy your vacation. Rainbow House Big Bear is one of the best cabins in Big Bear you will ever experience.
