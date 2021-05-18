Revit Files for Wall-Smart Technology Concealment Solutions Now Available to Designers and Architects Through BIMobject
Wall-Smart files are easily incorporated into drawings, renderings, and blueprints to streamline the modeling process for architects, designers, and engineers.
Having our Revit files available to these professionals on BIMobject streamlines the design and installation process significantly, making the integration of technology simple & aesthetically pleasing”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall-Smart, the leading manufacturer of innovative mounting hardware that conceals common household devices and electronics within wall and ceiling surfaces, now provides easy access to its all-new Revit files through digital building design platform BIMobject. The downloadable Wall-Smart Revit files are easily incorporated into drawings, renderings, and blueprints, significantly streamlining the modeling process for architects, designers, and construction engineers. These Revit files also provide a comprehensive overview of Wall-Smart solutions with thorough product descriptions, technical data, and installation recommendations.
— Wall-Smart Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor
Wall-Smart leads off its BIMobject offerings with Revit files for keypads, touchscreens, outlets, and loudspeakers from Crestron, as well as keypads, thermostats and outlets from Lutron and iPad tablets from Apple. Complemented by mounting hardware from Wall-Smart, these technologies become a seamless part of wall and ceiling surfaces. Architects and designers can offer their clients discrete interfaces for controlling their home environments.
“Technology plays an important role in the comfort, convenience, and safety of homes, but the products that enable an enhanced lifestyle needn’t be an eyesore,” says Wall-Smart Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor. “Wall-Smart products enable the seamless, discrete installation of technology, providing architects and designers with an eye-pleasing installation option. Having our Revit files available to these professionals on BIMobject streamlines the design and installation process significantly, making the integration of technology simple and aesthetically pleasing.”
The popular Autodesk Revit building design software enables architectural, design, and engineering firms to collaborate on projects using Building Information Modeling (BIM). To ensure Wall-Smart products are accurately integrated into architectural drawings throughout all phases of design and construction, BIMobject provides Revit and PDF files for active design sessions in Revit software.
System designers and architects can find Revit files for Wall-Smart products at the BIMobject website. Go to wall-smart.com for more information about the company’s extensive lineup of flush mount products for new construction, retrofit, and solid-surfaces and instructional installation videos, the company itself, or its partnerships.
About Wall-Smart Ltd.
Wall-Smart is the leading designer and manufacturer of custom flush ceiling and wall mounts for high-end home electronic devices, including tablets, touchscreens, Wi-Fi access points, security cameras, voice assistants, and more. Dedicated to providing cutting-edge, creative, and cost-effective concealment solutions for technology in new and existing homes, Wall-Smart inspires homes that are both technically advanced and exceptionally beautiful. A wide range of products, combined with simple installation, and fast, hassle-free worldwide shipping, poises Wall-Smart as a valuable smart home resource for home systems integrators, home builders and contractors, architects, and designers.
Wall-Smart® is a trademark of Wall-Smart Ltd., registered in the US and the UK. All other products, product names, trademarks, and registrations mentioned are the property of their respective owners, all rights reserved.
Katye (McGregor) Bennett
KMB Communications
+1 (425) 328-8640
katye@kmbcomm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn