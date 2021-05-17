Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Singapore Fund Compliance a regulatory Compliance firm in Singapore, added more services

Regulatory compliance has more demand in recent times in Singapore. Singapore fund compliance promises to provide these services at a reasonable price point

Regulatory compliance is gaining importance world over. With Singapore's increasing share in global wealth management, Singapore will see constant demand for these services.”
— Vaibhav

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore fund compliance has recently added more services to its portfolio and has been spun off as a separate regulatory arm. Singapore fund compliance is one of the modern regulatory compliance firms in Singapore. With Singapore becoming a main center for fund management and also for fintech, there is a significant demand for regulatory services. The Payment Services Act which was introduced in 2020 also has introduced new licensing regime in modern fintech organizations. The complexity of TRM and cyber hygiene practices is fueling the demand for regulatory services.

Commenting on the Development – The Founder Mr Vaibhav said, in recent times we are seeing a greater demand for these services. Typical funds and fintech organizations, try to get a compliance arrangement to remain on the right side of various regulations. Today the quantum of AUM in Singapore is 4 Trillion USD, and over the years it is expected to grow to 7 trillion over the next ten years. As a result, many new fund management companies are expected to be started. Similarly, many Fintech organizations are looking to set up a HQ in Singapore. So again these companies need regulatory compliance services.

Singapore Fund Services, is promoted by people with significant industry experience. The team together has 30 years of compliance experience from fund management, compliance and legal industry. SFS provides consulting services for various MAS licenses, MAS audit, Policy and risk framework preparation services.

Singapore Fund Services provide Singapore MAS Licensing Service, Singapore TRM guidelines, Singapore MAS compliance audit

Vaibhav Joshi
SG Compliance Pte Ltd
+65 6978 1003
info@singaporefundcompliance.com

