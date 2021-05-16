Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
One Killed In Capital Beltway Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality early tonight on I-495 in Prince George’s County.

Just after 6:30 p.m., troopers from the College Park Barrack were dispatched in response to call for a crash with injuries on I-495 north in the area of Cherry Hill Road.  Troopers arrived with fire and rescue personnel and found two vehicles were involved in the crash. 

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on I-495 when he struck the rear of a 2002 Honda Civic and was ejected.  The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene.  His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family. 

A male driver and female passenger in the Honda Civic reported no injuries.  Lanes 1-4 of northbound I-495 have been closed due to the crash investigation. 

The Maryland State Police Crash Team has responded to conduct the investigation.  The investigation is continuing. 

 

 

