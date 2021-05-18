Skycart Introduces The Nimbus: The First 4 Drop Delivery Drone in the World
Utilizing Drones to Deliver Vaccines and Medical Supplies on Demand; Skycart is Revolutionizing the Way Physical Goods are ShippedSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world around us changes, we need modern solutions to match. In developing countries, thousands of adults and children are left dying due to a lack of blood, medical supplies, and vaccines. In 2021, the technology exists to bridge the gap between supply and access, but few have ventured far enough to make this purpose-driven vision a reality. Stepping up to provide timely support in the effort to save lives is Skycart, the global leader in drone technology and innovation. Skycart is proud to announce the development of the world’s first four-drop delivery drone, the Nimbus.
Drones are not a new invention and have begun being implemented for several reasons in various parts of the world. The problem; these standard drones have extremely limited bandwidth, allowing merely one delivery per mission. Unlike any other drone currently available across the globe, the Nimbus embodies the work and delivery capacity of four competitor drones into one sleek self-balancing drone that enables delivery by line, parachute, or placement on the ground.
Through implementing this patent-pending technology, Skycart’s exclusive Nimbus drone will:
-Reduce air traffic by up to 75%
-Improve access to healthcare
-Provide immediate aid to COVID-19 stricken communities
-Reduce the cost of personnel by 52.5%
-Reduce the fleet maintenance costs by up to 75% as compared to a fleet of competing drones with a similar delivery scale
-Reduce the cost per package delivered
-Enable various industries to adopt drone delivery
Autonomous, eco-friendly, and operating on a cloud network, Skycart’s Nimbus Drone is intended to cultivate meaningful social change. There has never been a more immediate need for technological innovations geared towards healthcare. The Nimbus will ensure timely and efficient deliveries of vaccines and medicine to communities in need, without compromising cost.
“The Skycart Nimbus is crucial to saving lives because it bridges communities to major hospitals that can provide medical supplies to their smaller facilities over an aerial super highway, especially where roads present challenges. Every minute and every second count toward a patient's survivability for emergency medical supplies. Our drones also eliminate expired drugs and vaccines, stock outs and spoilage because these crucial medical items can be delivered quickly and easily, without the need to store larger amounts on hand.” — Simon Yuen, Chief Executive and Technical Officer
Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to bridging the access gap for developing countries; Skycart’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the Nimbus Four-Drop Delivery Drone.
To learn more about Skycart and partnership opportunities, please visit: www.skycart.net
For investment opportunities, please visit: https://wefunder.com/skycart
*Limited partnership positions available.
About Skycart
Founded in 2015, Skycart exists to revolutionize the way physical goods are shipped and delivered. By developing and deploying state-of-the-art drone technology, Skycart can offer their customers delivery of their items within 30 minutes or less via drone. This innovative technology is paving the way to address a US$120B global market for last-mile logistics, the final leg of the supply chain, which is typically the most expensive and least efficient. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Skycart is focused on utilizing delivery drones to save lives in developing countries by improving their access to blood, vaccines, and medicine. Autonomous from pickup to delivery, Skycart is designed to scale from a single drone to thousands of drones for network operations.
