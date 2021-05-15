Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 78 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,507 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A401170

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan                            

STATION: St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/20/21 0809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Mountain Resort

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Nikita Laferriere                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/20/21 State Police received a call from the Burke

Mountain Resort advising that a female had stolen items from their gift shop.

Investigation revealed that Laferriere(34) had taken items from the store and

did not pay for them, she was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal

Court to answer to the charge of retail theft.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/21 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury/Retail Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.