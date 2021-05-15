St Johnsbury/Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A401170
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/20/21 0809 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Mountain Resort
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Nikita Laferriere
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/20/21 State Police received a call from the Burke
Mountain Resort advising that a female had stolen items from their gift shop.
Investigation revealed that Laferriere(34) had taken items from the store and
did not pay for them, she was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal
Court to answer to the charge of retail theft.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/21 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033