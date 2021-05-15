St Johnsbury/Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A401170

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/20/21 0809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Mountain Resort

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Nikita Laferriere

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/20/21 State Police received a call from the Burke

Mountain Resort advising that a female had stolen items from their gift shop.

Investigation revealed that Laferriere(34) had taken items from the store and

did not pay for them, she was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal

Court to answer to the charge of retail theft.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/21 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033