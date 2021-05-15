DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 15 – MAY 21

Newsroom Posted on May 14, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right turn lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Saturday, May 15, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for pothole patching.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the University Avenue onramp and the McCully Street overpass on Friday night, May 14, through Saturday morning, May 15, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, May 16, through Friday, May 21, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on the eastbound H-1 Freeway Airport offramps to the terminal and parking structures on Wednesday, May 12, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU TO HALAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

7) HONOLULU TO SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating 2-3 lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Radford Drive overpass and Keehi Interchange on Monday, May 17, to Thursday, May 20, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for bridge inspections.

8) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Vineyard Boulevard onramp and Middle Street overpass on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage improvements.

9) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Houghtailing Street underpass and Palama Street overpass on Saturday, May 15, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., for electrical work.

10) KUNIA TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kunia Interchange and the Pearl Harbor Interchange on Sunday, May 16, through Friday, May 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement marking.

11) KUNIA TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Kunia Interchange on Sunday, May 16, through Friday, May 21, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., for pavement marking.

12) MAKAKILO

Alternating lane closure on the Makakilo offramp (Exit 2) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

13) MAKAKILO

Turn lane closure on the Makakilo offramp (Exit 2) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Lane shifts and possible closures of the onramps and offramps from the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for street marking. Ramps will remain open unless there is a safety concern, or the minimum lane width cannot be maintained. If a ramp closure is needed, signage and a detour will be in place.

For more information https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2021/05/05/roadwork-scheduled-on-the-h-2-freeway-onramps-and-offramps-on-may-10-may-19-for-marking-installations/

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street overpass and Funston Road overpass on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage improvements.

2) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between Middle Street and the Ahua Road overpass on Tuesday, May 18, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) PEARL CITY

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

2) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

4) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

5) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Mailiilii Road and Maipalaoa Road on Wednesday, May 19, through Thursday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for overhead utility work.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, May 16, through Friday, May 21, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two center lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Sunday, May 16, through Friday, May 21, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer repairs.

2) AINA HAINA

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

3) KAILUA

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Pali Highway and Kailua Road on Monday, May 17, through Wednesday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kukuna Road on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs.

2) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kahikole Place and Aakahi Gulch Road on Thursday, May 20, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming

3) HALEIWA TO PEARL CITY

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Weed Circle and the H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

4) KAHALUU

Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Kahekili Highway and Johnson Road on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

5) KAHUKU TO HAUULA

Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Kuilima Drive Hale Aha Road on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacements.

6) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waihona Street on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

8) PEARL CITY TO HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Kuala Street and Halawa Interchange on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Iliohu Place and Kapuhi Street on Thursday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

10) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Salt Lake Boulevard on Sunday, May 16, through Friday, May 21, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

11) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

12) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Ford Island Boulevard and Salt Lake Boulevard on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 am. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

13) WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 80) in the northbound direction between Kilani Avenue and Whitmore Avenue on Tuesday, May 18, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 am. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

14) WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Kahelu Avenue and Wilikina Drive on Monday, May 17, from 8:30 am. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the southbound direction between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel on Saturday, May 15, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of Kahekili Highway on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pavement striping installations.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure of Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Halekauwila Street and Ala Moana Boulevard on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

4) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Jack Lane on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sidewalk work.

5) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for striping work.

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Wylie Street and Dowsett Avenue on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

7) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tentative corrective striping work.

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closures on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

3) HONOLULU

Left turn pocket closure from Vineyard Boulevard in both directions onto Maunakea Street on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— MAKAKILO DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Makakilo Drive in both directions between Fort Barrette Road and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, May 17, through Wednesday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence repairs.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Wylie Street on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in the southbound direction between Mikioi Place and Kaholi Place on Monday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming.

— JARRETT WHITE ROAD —

1) MOANLAUA

Right lane closure on Jarrett White Road in both directions between Ala Mahamoe Street and Krukowski Road on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for test drilling.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, May 17, through Friday morning, May 21, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Aolewa Street and the H-1 Freeway onramp on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent road closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Street and Paiea Street on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Lei Stand loop on Wednesday, May 12, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Sunday night, May 16, through Friday morning, May 21, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday night, May 17, through Friday morning, May 21, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— CORAL SEA ROAD —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Tripoli Road on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD (ROUTE 76) —

1) EWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, May 16, through Friday, May 21, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

2) EWA

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Ewa Beach Road on Thursday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

###