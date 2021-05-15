UPDATED: Flags to remain at full-staff Saturday for Peace Officers Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed the United States and North Dakota flags to remain at full staff on Saturday, May 15, Peace Officers Memorial Day, in accordance with an updated proclamation today from President Joe Biden. An earlier presidential proclamation had ordered the flags at half-staff.

North Dakota’s 65 fallen peace officers were remembered and honored Thursday during public events in communities across the state, including the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Capitol in Bismarck. Burgum also issued a proclamation declaring May 9-15 as Police Week in North Dakota and May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.