Middlesex Barracks/ Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300860

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. John Gildea                           

STATION: VSP Middlesex               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 3/05/2021 / 20:35 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2275 Rt14, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED:  Kevin Croteau

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VICTIM: Matthew Adams

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 3/05/2021 at approximately 20:35 hours The Vermont State Police was notified of a

report of a criminal threatening case that occurred over Facebook. Subsequent investigation showed

messages between Croteau and Adams which led to the level of Criminal Threatening. Croteau was issued a citation

for Criminal Threatening and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Division for April 22nd at 08:30 hours.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/22/21           

COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit

LODGED - LOCATION:   n/a  

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

 

Middlesex Barracks/ Criminal Threatening

