Middlesex Barracks/ Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300860
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/05/2021 / 20:35 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2275 Rt14, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Kevin Croteau
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: Matthew Adams
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/05/2021 at approximately 20:35 hours The Vermont State Police was notified of a
report of a criminal threatening case that occurred over Facebook. Subsequent investigation showed
messages between Croteau and Adams which led to the level of Criminal Threatening. Croteau was issued a citation
for Criminal Threatening and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Division for April 22nd at 08:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/22/21
COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
