Grant Writing Assistance

This request aims to obtain a consultant that can prepare or assist in the preparation of federal grant applications for broadband infrastructure. Applicants should be prepared to provide knowledge-based skills to assist in the completion of a grant package submittal. The consultant will perform any combination of the services for multiple applicants.

Services provided should include:

  • Consulting on the best path for successful grant applications
  • Editing and review of grant applications with supporting documentation
  • Grant writing
  • Assistance in the submission of federal grant packages

Responses due: June 15, 2021.

Request for Proposal No. WSBO 21-001

