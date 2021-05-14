This request aims to obtain a consultant that can prepare or assist in the preparation of federal grant applications for broadband infrastructure. Applicants should be prepared to provide knowledge-based skills to assist in the completion of a grant package submittal. The consultant will perform any combination of the services for multiple applicants.

Services provided should include:

Consulting on the best path for successful grant applications

Editing and review of grant applications with supporting documentation

Grant writing

Assistance in the submission of federal grant packages

Responses due: June 15, 2021.

Request for Proposal No. WSBO 21-001