Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for Marion and Lillington

Governor Roy Cooper has signed a Type 1 State Disaster Declaration for the City of Marion and the Town of Lillington to help with recovery after storms hit the towns last year.

Lillington experienced damages from severe weather, heavy rainfall and flash flooding on August 6 and Marion experienced severe weather from the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta on October 29.

“These local governments spent a great deal responding and cleaning up after these storms last year,” said Governor Cooper. “This declaration will help the towns recover the costs of that response.”

The declaration for state-funded Public Assistance allows the municipalities to be reimbursed for costs of debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to roads and bridges.

“The damage from these storms was significant, but did not meet the level required for a Federal disaster declaration,” said Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “This state aid is important to help Marion and Lillington complete their recovery.”

