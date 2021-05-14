Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 14th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Friday, May 14, to consider six candidates for the 14th judicial district circuit court vacancy. The 14th judicial district covers Coffee County. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable L. Craig Johnson, effective May 12, 2021.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Robert T. Carter

William Lockhart

Edward H. North