Important Notice: Tax Deadline Extensions for March 2021 Severe Weather

Friday, May 14, 2021 | 04:27pm

Consistent with the IRS’s decision related to the March storms to extend federal deadlines for those businesses located in a designated disaster area, the Department of Revenue has extended the franchise and excise tax and Hall income tax filing and payment deadlines to August 2, 2021. Read more in important notice #21-07.

