Bush’s Landing Boat Ramp Closed; Target Date to Reopen May 28

May 14, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Department is working with a local contractor to complete an access road and extend the low-water boat ramp at Bush’s Landing on Lake Oahe, north of Pierre.

“Due to low water conditions, the current high-water ramp is out of service. We have a target date of May 28 to finish the low-water ramp,” said Planning and Development Administrator Adam Kulesa. “This ramp is an important and popular launching point for Lake Oahe anglers, and we are doing our best to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Kulesa went on to say that low water and siltation issues at Bush’s Landing create expensive and difficult circumstances to maintain water access.

“We have not extended the lower level ramp prior to this year because of the extreme financial cost and the higher water levels. This low-water ramp project is over a half-million dollars alone. The access road out to the low-water ramp goes under water when we experience high water levels and creates extremely challenging working conditions to access the low water ramp area to perform work.”

Kulesa expects Sutton Bay and Little Bend access points to transition to low water ramps. These locations are currently open.