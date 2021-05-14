Maine DOE Update – May 14, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

In accordance with 20-A M.R.S. Chapter 117, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) requires private schools seeking approval status to be approved annually. What follows are updates and reminders of the annual and ongoing reporting requirements to attain and maintain approval as an approved private school for attendance and tuition purposes by the Maine Department of Education. | More

News & Updates

As part of the Maine Teacher of the Year Program, hundreds of teachers across Maine are nominated by a member of their school community. Through a rigorous application process, one teacher from each county is selected as the County Teacher of the Year by a panel of teachers, principals, and business community members within the county. | More

Since 1972, National School Nurses Day has been set aside to celebrate this unique and specialized division of nursing. This year Governor Janet Mills and the Maine Department of Education join the Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) to celebrate and honor school nurses on May 12th, recognizing ALL Maine school nurses as the 2020-2021 “School Nurses of the Year.” | More

Researchers, practitioners, policy makers, informal educators, and parents interested in enhancing STEM education are invited to take part in a free, interactive, 8-day video showcase event, showcasing federally funded projects to improve STEM and computer science education. All are welcome to view, discuss, and vote for favorites from May 11-18. | More

In a 12-part video series SEED (Students Empowered to End Dependency) interviews young people who have struggled with Substance Abuse Disorder (SUD). Most are now participating in recovery programs that have enabled them to pursue a healthy lifestyle. The series also speaks with several medical experts to explore the science behind the disease model of chemical dependency and features many Maine people on the front lines helping those suffering from Substance Use Disorder as different recovery methods are explored. | More

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona today announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. | More

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on 05/15/2021 for participation in state assessments during the 2020 assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes. This is required reporting for RSUs, CSDs, MSADs, Municipal school units, Maine Indian Education, charter schools, state operated schools, and private schools that accept publicly funded students. | More

Yesterday Governor Mills unveiled her Administration’s Part 2 budget for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2023 biennium, a proposal that makes a historic investment in Maine public schools and meets the State’s obligation to pay 55 percent of the cost of PreK-12 education for the first time in Maine’s history. | More

During a tour of Foster Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center in Farmington today, Governor Janet Mills highlighted the importance of Maine CTEs in training skilled workers and spurring economic recovery and long-term growth from the COVID-19 pandemic. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) would like to congratulate the recently announced 2020/2021 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Students of the Year. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

