Suspect Sought in a Theft One Offense: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Theft One offense that occurred on Friday, May 7, 2021, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:53 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect forcibly opened an ATM and took US currency. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/3ZAu2VWZ_jg

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.