Tree Trimming Underway on Route 449 in Potter County

05/14/2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that work to trim and remove trees is underway on Route 449 in Potter County. This project will enhance motorist safety and extend the useful life of the roadway surface.

Work began yesterday, May 13 and will run through June. Crews are working on Route 449 between Route 6 and the village of Gold. They will work on weekends--if necessary.

Tree trimming and tree removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during the winter months. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

Motorists may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and stopped or slowed traffic.

All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Patriot Tree Surgeons of Allentown, PA is the contractor for this job.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #