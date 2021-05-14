U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike), I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties

05/14/2021

King of Prussia PA – U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and Interstate 95 are among state highways restricted in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, May 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between the Ross Road Interchange and Main Street in Bridgeport Borough, Upper Merion Township, and Norristown, Montgomery County;

Tuesday, May 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between the Route 23 and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and Bridgeport Borough, Montgomery County;

Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving alternating lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Route 73/Cottman Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia;

Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Bridge Street and Allegheny Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia; and

Wednesday, May 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Armand Hammer Boulevard between Industrial Highway and Medical Drive in Pottstown Borough and Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

