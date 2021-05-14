Road Work to Start Next Week on Route 350 in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting regional drivers to the start of road work next week on Route 350 in Centre County.

From Wednesday, May 19 through Friday, May 21, drivers will encounter daylight lane closures on Route 350 from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge as work takes place.

This work is part of a $2.9 million project, to address improvements on 11 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include: • Route 64, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Zion to Hublersburg; • Route 350, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge;

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include: • Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) mill and fill, binder leveling, guiderail replacement, and gabion baskets

PennDOT expects overall work across the two counties to be complete by late September. Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #