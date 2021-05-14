I-376 Ramp Closures Continue Saturday, Next Week in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing I-376 overnight ramp closures in Robinson, Moon, and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday night, May 15 and Monday-Tuesday nights, May 17-18 weather permitting.
Ramp closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the westbound direction and from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the eastbound direction according to the following schedule:
Saturday night, May 15
Monday night, May 17
Montour Run Road on-ramp to westbound I-376
Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road
Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Summit Park Drive
Summit Park Drive on-ramp to westbound I-376
Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A)
Route 60 Steubenville Pike on-ramp to westbound I-376
Tuesday night, May 18
Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road
Montour Run Road on-ramp to eastbound I-376
Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)
Robinson Town Centre Boulevard to eastbound I-376
Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A)
Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Crafton South 60 (Exit 60B)
Crews will conduct milling and paving operations and shoulder cleaning work. Ramps will not close simultaneously. All traffic will be detoured when each ramp closes.
Posted Detours
Montour Run Road on-ramp to Westbound I-376
From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh
Take the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp
Turn left onto Summit Park Drive
Take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport
Follow I-376 westbound back to the Montour Run Road interchange
End detour
Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road
Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed exit
Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon
Take the Ewing Road exit
At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road
Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376
Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh
From I-376, take the ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)
End detour
Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Summit Drive)
Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
Take the ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)
Bear right toward Cliff Mine Road
Continue straight toward 376 East toward Pittsburgh
Take the ramp to eastbound I-376
From eastbound I-376, take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Exit 59)
End detour
Summit Park Drive On-ramp to westbound I-376
Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30
Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
Take the Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp
Turn left onto Summit Park Drive
Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp toward Pittsburgh
From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to West 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) off-ramp
End detour
Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/20) On-ramp to Westbound I-376
From Route 60, turn left onto the ramp toward East 376/East 22/30 toward Pittsburgh
From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)
Turn left onto Ridge Road
Turn right onto Campbells Run Road
Turn right onto the westbound I-376 ramp
Follow westbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp
End detour
Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road
Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
Take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)
Turn left onto Summit Park Drive
Turn left onto Park Manor Boulevard
Follow Park Manor Boulevard to Montour Run Road
End detour
Montour Run Road On-ramp to Eastbound I-376
From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport
Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon
Take the Ewing Road exit
At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road
Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376
Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh
Follow eastbound I-376 back to the Montour Run Road interchange
End detour
Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre
Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed off-ramp
From Route 60 (Steubenville Pike), turn left onto the ramp to West 376 toward the Airport
From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)
End detour
Robinson Town Centre On-ramp to Eastbound I-376
From Summit Park Drive, take the westbound I-376 ramp toward the airport
Take the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) off-ramp
From the off-ramp, bear right toward Cliff Mine Road
Take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh
Follow I-376 eastbound back to the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard interchange
End detour
Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30
Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)
Turn left onto Ridge Road
Turn left onto Campbells Run Road
Make a left onto Route 22/30
End detour
Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 60
Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)
Turn left onto Ridge Road
Turn left onto Campbells Run Road
Make a right onto Route 60
End detour
This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.
Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.
