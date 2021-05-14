Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-376 Ramp Closures Continue Saturday, Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing I-376 overnight ramp closures in Robinson, Moon, and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday night, May 15 and Monday-Tuesday nights, May 17-18 weather permitting.

Ramp closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the westbound direction and from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the eastbound direction according to the following schedule:

Saturday night, May 15

Monday night, May 17

  • Montour Run Road on-ramp to westbound I-376

  • Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road

  • Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Summit Park Drive

  • Summit Park Drive on-ramp to westbound I-376

  • Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A)

  • Route 60 Steubenville Pike on-ramp to westbound I-376

Tuesday night, May 18

  • Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road

  • Montour Run Road on-ramp to eastbound I-376

  • Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

  • Robinson Town Centre Boulevard to eastbound I-376

  • Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A)

  • Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Crafton South 60 (Exit 60B)

Crews will conduct milling and paving operations and shoulder cleaning work. Ramps will not close simultaneously. All traffic will be detoured when each ramp closes.

Posted Detours

Montour Run Road on-ramp to Westbound I-376

  • From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

  • Take the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp

  • Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

  • Take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

  • Follow I-376 westbound back to the Montour Run Road interchange

  • End detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road

  • Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed exit

  • Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

  • Take the Ewing Road exit

  • At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

  • Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

  • Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

  • From I-376, take the ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)

  • End detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Summit Drive)

  • Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

  • Take the ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)

  • Bear right toward Cliff Mine Road

  • Continue straight toward 376 East toward Pittsburgh

  • Take the ramp to eastbound I-376

  • From eastbound I-376, take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Exit 59)

  • End detour

Summit Park Drive On-ramp to westbound I-376

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

  • Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

  • Take the Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp

  • Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

  • Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp toward Pittsburgh

  • From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to West 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) off-ramp

  • End detour

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/20) On-ramp to Westbound I-376

  • From Route 60, turn left onto the ramp toward East 376/East 22/30 toward Pittsburgh

  • From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

  • Turn left onto Ridge Road

  • Turn right onto Campbells Run Road

  • Turn right onto the westbound I-376 ramp

  • Follow westbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp

  • End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road

  • Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

  • Take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

  • Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

  • Turn left onto Park Manor Boulevard

  • Follow Park Manor Boulevard to Montour Run Road

  • End detour

Montour Run Road On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

  • From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

  • Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

  • Take the Ewing Road exit

  • At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

  • Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

  • Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

  • Follow eastbound I-376 back to the Montour Run Road interchange

  • End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre

  • Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed off-ramp

  • From Route 60 (Steubenville Pike), turn left onto the ramp to West 376 toward the Airport

  • From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

  • End detour 

Robinson Town Centre On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

  • From Summit Park Drive, take the westbound I-376 ramp toward the airport

  • Take the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) off-ramp

  • From the off-ramp, bear right toward Cliff Mine Road

  • Take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

  • Follow I-376 eastbound back to the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard interchange

  • End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

  • Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

  • Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

  • Turn left onto Ridge Road

  • Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

  • Make a left onto Route 22/30

  • End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 60

  • Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

  • Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

  • Turn left onto Ridge Road

  • Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

  • Make a right onto Route 60

  • End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor.  Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

