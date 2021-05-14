I-376 Ramp Closures Continue Saturday, Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing I-376 overnight ramp closures in Robinson, Moon, and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday night, May 15 and Monday-Tuesday nights, May 17-18 weather permitting.

Ramp closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the westbound direction and from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the eastbound direction according to the following schedule:

Saturday night, May 15

Monday night, May 17

Montour Run Road on-ramp to westbound I-376

Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Summit Park Drive

Summit Park Drive on-ramp to westbound I-376

Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A)

Route 60 Steubenville Pike on-ramp to westbound I-376

Tuesday night, May 18

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Montour Run Road on-ramp to eastbound I-376

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

Robinson Town Centre Boulevard to eastbound I-376

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A)

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Crafton South 60 (Exit 60B)

Crews will conduct milling and paving operations and shoulder cleaning work. Ramps will not close simultaneously. All traffic will be detoured when each ramp closes.

Posted Detours

Montour Run Road on-ramp to Westbound I-376

From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

Take the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

Follow I-376 westbound back to the Montour Run Road interchange

End detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed exit

Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

Take the Ewing Road exit

At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

From I-376, take the ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)

End detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Summit Drive)

Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)

Bear right toward Cliff Mine Road

Continue straight toward 376 East toward Pittsburgh

Take the ramp to eastbound I-376

From eastbound I-376, take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Exit 59)

End detour

Summit Park Drive On-ramp to westbound I-376

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp toward Pittsburgh

From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to West 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) off-ramp

End detour

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/20) On-ramp to Westbound I-376

From Route 60, turn left onto the ramp toward East 376/East 22/30 toward Pittsburgh

From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn right onto Campbells Run Road

Turn right onto the westbound I-376 ramp

Follow westbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn left onto Park Manor Boulevard

Follow Park Manor Boulevard to Montour Run Road

End detour

Montour Run Road On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

Take the Ewing Road exit

At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

Follow eastbound I-376 back to the Montour Run Road interchange

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed off-ramp

From Route 60 (Steubenville Pike), turn left onto the ramp to West 376 toward the Airport

From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

End detour

Robinson Town Centre On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Summit Park Drive, take the westbound I-376 ramp toward the airport

Take the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) off-ramp

From the off-ramp, bear right toward Cliff Mine Road

Take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

Follow I-376 eastbound back to the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard interchange

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Make a left onto Route 22/30

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 60

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Make a right onto Route 60

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #