Offender Miller Absconds from Extending the Limits of Confinement

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Wilmington. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Galon Miller (#0281769) is a 45-year-old Black male who stands 5’9” tall, weighs 244 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on the top of his right hand near his thumb and a tattoo on his right arm reading “In Memory of Carol Miller.” Miller was serving an active sentence for Habitual Breaking & Entering, two counts of Felony Breaking & Entering, Felony Larceny and Possession of Schedule I controlled substance. He had a projected release date of Sept. 22, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant has been issued. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.