California Chief Justice Issues Statement on May Budget Revise

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye today issued this statement on the Governor's May budget revise:

The Governor’s May Revision to his proposed budget for the Judicial Branch is welcome news. It builds on his January budget proposal, restores previous cuts, expands pretrial programs focused on the safe and efficient release of arrestees, supports ongoing Judicial Council programs that address the needs of low-income court users, alleviates burdensome fines and fees for those who can’t afford them, and addresses pressing court infrastructure needs. In addition, his proposal bolsters efforts to assist courts recovering from pandemic-related challenges and backlogs.”