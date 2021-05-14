Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Darby's "Golden Ticket" Legislation Overwhelmingly Passes Texas House

Darby's "Golden Ticket" Legislation Overwhelmingly Passes Texas House

by: Rep. Darby, Drew
05/14/2021

AUSTIN, TEXAS - House Bill 2022 by Representative Drew Darby, which gives retired teachers a one-time opportunity to reenroll in the state group insurance program know as TRS-Care, overwhelmingly passed the Texas House today.

"I am proud that my colleagues in the Texas House have prioritized retired teachers with the passage of House Bill 2022," said Representative Darby. "Texas retired teachers spent their entire career paying into the TRS System, and HB 2022 offers a "Golden Ticket" to reenroll in the health insurance plan they previously enjoyed for years."

Thousands of retired teachers left TRS-Care in 2018 due to unexpected rising premiums, only to later find themselves with limited options and services in the individual market. Under the provisions of House Bill 2022, in order to reenroll in TRS-Care, participants must be eligible for Medicare and have voluntarily terminated their participation either on or after January 1, 2017, and on or before December 31, 2019. Individuals must opt to reenroll by December 31, 2023. House Bill 2022 will be considered next by the Texas Senate.

Contact: Laramie Stroud

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room GW.17

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0331

(512) 463-0517 Fax

36 W. Beauregard Suite 517

San Angelo, TX 76903

(325) 658-7313

(325) 659-3762 Fax

Darby's "Golden Ticket" Legislation Overwhelmingly Passes Texas House

