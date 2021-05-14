Rep. Carl O. Sherman’s Bo’s Law passes on House Floor

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

05/14/2021

Austin, Texas – This week was a defining moment for Carl O. Sherman (109) and House Bill 929 (better known as Bo’s Law).

The Bill passed out of the House in a telling vote of bipartisanship with 64 Democrats and 34 Republicans – a total of 98 voting yes in favor of Bo’s Law.

The show of solidarity between both parties to stand together in relation to the issue of deadly force by police officers was a particularly telling moment, which Representative Sherman called “watershed.”

With its bi-partisan support Representative Sherman added that Bo’s Law is about “more systemic accountability in policing. We want to make sure all the evidence is there to uphold the integrity of policing as a profession and not redact or edit out footage.”

“In keeping with the spirit of the young man who HB929 was named after ‘Let the spirit of Botham Jean continue to rise among us.’”

One of Jean’s favorite song rings true this morning for all those who believe in creating a community of integrity and honor for all.

Let the glory of the Lord Rise among us Let the glory of the Lord Rise among us Let the praises of the King Rise among us Let it rise

Representative Sherman is also the joint author of Jacey Jetton’s House Bill 1938 to establish a grant to defray the cost of body camera recording storage, which will therefore allow body worn cameras to be more widely implemented by Texas law enforcement agencies.

“I am thankful that we are continuing to work from a place of bi-partisanship and that we have found a common ground to move Bo’s Law into law in the State of Texas. I also want to thank House Speaker Dade Phelan for his support,” Representative Sherman concluded.

