Integrative Ayurvedic Coaching Now Available for Businesses and Employees
New company formed by Western scientists teaches the strategies of yogis and sages to overcome workplace stress and be more effective in business
There is a growing awareness of the effectiveness of traditional systems of medicine. But care must be taken to make sure the remedies are safe and compatible with modern medicine.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrative Ayurvedic Coaching, Inc. today launched its new website at www.AyurvedicCoaching.com. The company provides coaching for organizations and employees in the ancient science of Ayurveda, the traditional health system utilized for centuries by yogis and sages.
— Chris Clark, MD
Chris Clark, MD, one of the company’s founders says, “The company has adapted this ancient knowledge so it is compatible with modern medicine and the busy lifestyle of today’s executives. There is a growing awareness of the effectiveness of traditional systems of health. But care must be taken with any traditional system to make sure the remedies are safe and compatible with modern medicine. We formed this new company with that in mind.”
Dr. Clark and attorney Jay Marcus, a co-founder of the new company, recently authored “A Yogi in the Boardroom,” published by CEOWORLD Magazine. The article describes some of the health benefits from the diet, meditation, yoga, and daily routines taught by the new company, but also how this ancient knowledge can help executives understand the best times of day for successful client and other meetings and the jobs a person is likely to be good at and find enjoyable.
Dr. Clark is a graduate of Yale Medical School and did his residency in psychiatry at Yale. In the 1970s he learned Transcendental Meditation (TM), which is the authentic mental technique of Ayurveda. He began studying Ayurveda in the mid-1980s, and has written three books about it. For 15 years was the medical director of The Raj Ayurvedic Health Center in Iowa.
Another of Dr. Clark’s co-founders of the coaching company is Robert Keith Wallace, PhD. He has also been involved in learning and then teaching Ayurveda beginning in the mid-1980s. Wallace says, “Much of Ayurveda had fallen into disrepair until Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the founder of the Transcendental Meditation program, began working with the leading Indian doctors and revived Ayurveda to its original effective state. This form of Ayurveda is called "Maharishi Ayurveda" and is taught at Maharishi International University (MIU). MIU has the only accredited degree programs in the country on Ayurveda and trains consultants to provide health coaching that is compatible with modern health knowledge.”
Wallace is currently a professor and Chairman of the Department of Health and Physiology at MIU in Fairfield, Iowa, and oversees the training of students in Maharishi Ayurveda. He is one of the “fathers” of mind-body medicine. Dr. Wallace’s early research on meditation was published in the leading scientific journals, Science, Scientific American, and the American Journal of Physiology.
Wallace, Clark, and Marcus have written many books and articles and have lectured extensively on meditation and Ayurveda. Their most recent book is The Coherence Effect, published by Armin Lear Press. Kirkus Reviews says, “[the book’s] in-depth research, cited studies, scientific charts, and references do effectively lay out its case regarding holistic-healing practice [through TM and Ayurveda].”
