Chief Justice Newby Issues New Order

Chief Justice Paul Newby issued a new order today amending the order of May 10, 2021. Citing revised guidance on face coverings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the amendment eliminates Emergency Directive 21 (face coverings in court facilities). Decisions about face coverings in courthouse facilities are left to the informed discretion of local court officials. Disagreements among local court officials over face covering requirements should be referred to the senior resident superior court judge for resolution. The remaining Emergency Directives in the May 10 order will remain in effect until the order expires on June 6, 2021.