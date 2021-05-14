Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,051 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Newby Issues New Order

Chief Justice Paul Newby issued a new order today amending the order of May 10, 2021. Citing revised guidance on face coverings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the amendment eliminates Emergency Directive 21 (face coverings in court facilities). Decisions about face coverings in courthouse facilities are left to the informed discretion of local court officials. Disagreements among local court officials over face covering requirements should be referred to the senior resident superior court judge for resolution. The remaining Emergency Directives in the May 10 order will remain in effect until the order expires on June 6, 2021.

You just read:

Chief Justice Newby Issues New Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.