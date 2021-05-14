Jackson Day Reporting Center Graduates Eight Participants from Treatment Program

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Day Reporting Center (DRC) in Jackson, TN proudly graduated eight program participants yesterday, May 13, 2021. Graduation from this program marks at least one year of sobriety for participants and completion of a three-phase, intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment program focused on assisting offenders as they work towards becoming productive citizens in their communities.

Providing the keynote speech was Major Phillip Kemper of the Jackson Police Department. “There is hope and there is help if you accept it,” Major Kemper told the graduates. “You don’t have to be perfect, but never stop trying. You have reached a milestone today, but it’s not over. You have to be vigilant every day and fight for yourself.”

Also in attendance were Correctional Administrator April Buckner, Public Defender Jeremy Epperson, County Mayor Jimmy Harris, Senator Ed Jackson, and Representative Johnny Shaw.

Troy Huffman has been participating in the DRC program for almost two years, and thanks the Day Reporting Center for not only his sobriety, but for the confidence, the program has given him. “Through the DRC staff, I have learned to hold my head up high and be proud of who I am, instead of dwell on who I was.”

To participate in the DRC program, participants must be ordered by the court as an alternative to incarceration. Services provided through the DRC include cognitive behavioral therapy, group and individual counseling, participation in community service, and job readiness courses to name a few.