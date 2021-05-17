ALPHAMIN (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX),CONFIRMS HIGH GRADE TIN MINERALISATION ON EXPLORATION DRILLING AT MPAMA SOUTH
Alphamin Resources Corp, producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin, provides initial assay results and exploration updates on its drill programme in Mpama South.
Alphamin Resources Corp (TSX:AFM)
These drill results are very encouraging for the Mpama South Prospect and exceeded our expectations. Mineralisation within the Main and Footwall Zones point to another high-grade deposit.”LA CROISETTE, GRAND BAIE , MAURITIUS, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide initial assay results and an exploration update on its Mpama South Exploration Drilling programme.
— Maritz Smith, CEO Alphamin Resources
HIGHLIGHTS
High-grade drill intercepts confirmed by independent laboratory assays at Mpama South drilling programme;
8,700m of the planned 16,000m Diamond Drill programme completed (40 of the 70 hole programme);
Exploration drilling delivers high-grade intercepts from the Main Zone in first thirteen holes assayed, including:
• BGH030: 10.6 metres @ 4.85% Sn from 141.9 metres (see Figure 1)
• BGH032: 20.0 metres @ 2.07% Sn from 185.0 metres
• BGH025: 14.6 metres @ 2.70% Sn from 220.10 metres
Newly discovered footwall mineralised zone also delivers high-grade intercepts, including:
• BGH034 3.2 metres @ 11.99% Sn from 174.8 metres
• BGH022: 5.1 metres @ 4.19% Sn from 75.0 metres
• BGH030: 1.3 metres @ 7.11% Sn from 111.0 metres
Exploration Strategy for 2021
Alphamin’s exploration initiative aims to extend the life-of-mine at its currently producing Mpama North mine, to declare a maiden mineral resource for the Mpama South Prospect (located 750 metres on strike from Mpama North mine) as well as to discover at least one additional deposit on the highly prospective Bisie Ridge (13km strike length).
Mpama South Exploration Drilling Update
Mpama South is a high-grade tin discovery, located 750m south of Alphamin’s operating Bisie mine. A small diamond drilling programme of sixteen drillholes completed in 2016 recorded notable cassiterite intercepts in similar alteration styles to the Mpama North mine, including apparent widths of:
• BGH011: 32.8 metres @ 2.46% Sn (incl. 18.75 metres @ 3.91% Sn),
• BGH003: 2.50 metres @ 5.76% Sn.
Alphamin has re-commenced its Mpama South exploration activities with a first phase 5,800 metre diamond drilling programme which started in December 2020 and a second phase 4,200 metre programme from April 2021. To date, 8,700 metres and 40 holes have been completed. Phase 3 for 6,800 metres will commence in May 2021 finishing in July/August 2021 and all phases are intended to form the basis of a Mineral Resource estimation exercise on at least 16,000 metres, to be completed by end 2021. Infill drilling and further step-out drilling will continue for the remainder of 2021.
All holes completed to date have shown visual mineralisation, confirming the presence of the Main Zone of mineralisation over 500m of strike, while several exceptional intercepts comparable to the thick veins and brecciated zones of cassiterite existing at Mpama North were also observed (see Figure 1). In addition, a new zone of mineralisation was discovered in the footwall which appears continuous and highly mineralised (“Footwall Zone”).
Independent laboratory assays by ALS Group in Johannesburg, South Africa on the first thirteen drillholes have exceeded management’s expectations. The discovery of the parallel Footwall Zone of mineralisation some ~25m from the Main Zone, has also contributed towards the expansion of the Mpama South Drilling Programme scope and planned drill meters in 2021. The characteristic intense chlorite alteration associated with the high grade cassiterite mineralisation at the Mpama North operation continues to be pervasive at Mpama South in all drillcores too. These findings bode well for management’s objective to declare another high-grade tin Mineral Resource by the end of 2021. Sample preparation, laboratory methodology and QAQC is discussed in Appendix 1.
Selected significant intercepts in the Main Zone from the Mpama South drilling program are listed below as apparent widths as well as all intercepts of greater than a 0.5% Sn threshold detailed in Appendix 2:
BGH030: 10.6 metres @ 4.85% Sn from 141.9 metres
BGH032: 20.0 metres @ 2.07% Sn from 185.0 metres
BGH025: 14.6 metres @ 2.70% Sn from 220.10 metres
While significant intercepts in the newly discovered footwall zone are as follows:
BGH034 3.2 metres @ 11.99% Sn from 174.8 metres
BGH022: 5.1 metres @ 4.19% Sn from 75.0 metres
BGH030: 1.3 metres @ 7.11% Sn from 111.0 metres
Although only shallowly drilled to date, tell-tale signs already lead management to believe that the potential for another high grade payshoot exists at Mpama South (Figure 2), similar to that at Mpama North, 750m further north along strike. The deposit size and shape, as it is starting to emerge, is interpreted from previous and recent drilling assay results together with visual interpretations of drill core by management (Figure 2).
The Mpama South long section and potential high-grade payshoot when compared to what is already known and being mined at Mpama North, leads Management to believe that a similar mineralisation model may have repeated further south along the ridge at Mpama South. To increase the understanding of the mineralisation model and to confirm the hypothesis of the potential repetition along the ridge, the structural and lithological controls are currently being expressly investigated by consulting structural geological specialists.
Click here to read the full announcement
Maritz Smith
Alphamin Resources Corp.
+230 269 4166
msmith@alphaminresources.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn