Middlesex Barracks/Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Casey Ross                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 5/14/21 0810 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Dr. Duxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Maynard Green                                               

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers responded to a family fight in Duxbury.

Investigation revealed Maynard Green had assaulted an intimate partner by

striking them in the face. Green was taken into custody and brought to the

Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/14/2021 1300 hours      

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

