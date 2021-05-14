Middlesex Barracks/Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301794
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/14/21 0810 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Dr. Duxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Maynard Green
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers responded to a family fight in Duxbury.
Investigation revealed Maynard Green had assaulted an intimate partner by
striking them in the face. Green was taken into custody and brought to the
Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/14/2021 1300 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov