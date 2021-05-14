Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT to Install a New Stop Sign Configuration in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will install a new stop sign configuration on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the intersection of Hahnstown Road (Route 1051) and Glenwood Drive (Route 1049/T-670) in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County. Currently, motorists have stop signs on the northbound and southbound sections of Glenwood Drive. The new configuration will include stop signs on Hahnstown Road in the eastbound and westbound directions.

This new stop condition on Hahnstown Road will be marked by Stop Ahead signs with flashing amber lights, as well as flashing red lights on the new stop signs. The amber lights will remain in place for 30 days and the red lights will remain in place for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed. In addition, there will be variable message boards (VMS) alerting motorists in both directions of the new stop condition on Hahnstown Road.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution as they approach the intersection.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, cell (717) 418-5016

