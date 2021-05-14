Mockumentary, "Senior Entourage", Now Available on Major Streaming Services Such as Amazon and Vudu

Senior Entourage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, writer, director Brian Connors is thrilled to announce the release of SENIOR ENTOURAGE starring Ed Asner, Helen Reddy, Charlie Robinson, Marion Ross, & Mark Rydell. The wild, wacky improvised mockumentary comedy is streaming on Amazon, Spectrum, Comcast, DirectTV, Dish, Vudu and more. DVDs are available in over 4,000 Walmart's. The Distributor is SP Releasing and the Executive Producer, Sales Agent is Jared Safier.

SENIOR ENTOURAGE is a wild, wacky mockumentary about the actual cast and crew making the movie. Featuring a zany, multi racial cast ranging in age from 9 to 92, it has the freewheeling improvisational feel of a CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM FOR THE ELDERLY or SEINFELD FOR SENIORS. It’s a comedy about nothing in particular.

Donna Walker at KPFK radio said, “ This film is so much fun. It also has some beautiful, special moments, you haven’t lived until you’ve seen Ed Asner & Mark Rydell in nun’s outfits. Wonderful film, funny scenes, just fun.”

Producers: David Lockhart, Dahlia Waingort, Lynn Tang, Teresa Porter, Henry Penzi, Angie Pentheroudakis, Phillip Gianniakis, Mike Flint, Joan-Angela Hess, Zia Jamali, Don Smith, Lauren Maddox, Susan Pattis, Sean Tracy, Mark Maxey, and Neal Wilde.

Director of Photography: Ian Fischer

Editor: Giovanni Moriconi

Director: Brian Connors

After graduating from Rutgers University, Brian Connors moved into NYC and began working in off off broadway, major regional theaters, television, and appeared in over 100 TV commercials.

Brian appears opposite Oscar winning actor Kevin Costner in the Disney film McFarland USA. He's been featured on Law & Order, Law & Order SVU, The Riches, The Handler, and Close to Home working in scenes with Eddie Izzard, Minnie Driver, Sam Waterson, Mariska Hargitay, Chris Noth, and Jerry Orbach among others.

Brian's first plays were staged in NYC at such places as The Ensemble Studio Theater and along theater row in NYC. Now residing in Santa Monica, Brian wrote and co-produced a short film King Baby. His full length plays and screenplays include Cross Your Heart, Two Sisters, King Baby and Plays in the Park. One of his short plays was turned into the short film, Good Men, which stars Ed Asner & Mark Rydell, which won numerous awards in over 80 film festivals around the world.

Brian’s Plays in the Park have been performed in LA and around the country with Ed Asner, Mark Rydell, Doris Roberts, George Segal, Alan Miller, and Esai Morales.

Trailers and Demo’s of Brian’s work can be found on Vimeo or by linking to brianconnors.co