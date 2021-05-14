Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cavalier, Pembina County clerk's offices to close early May 21

The Clerk of Court Offices in both Cavalier and Pembina County will be closing at 10:30 a.m on Friday May 21, 2021 for the day. Thie closure will allow all office staff to attend the retirement celebration for Judge Laurie A. Fontaine.

