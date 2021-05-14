Job Opportunity: Developmental Services Program Coordinator 2

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is looking for Developmental Services Program Coordinator 2. This executive service position is under the supervision of the Director of Internal Quality Assurance within the Program Operations Unit and will support the Department’s Intake and Case Management units in regards to the Self Determination Waiver, Employment and Community First CHOICES, and the Katie Beckett Program. This position will promote intake and case management compliance with federal, state, and programmatic rules for 1915c and 1115 Waiver programs.

Responsibilities:

Based on Federal, State and Contractual requirements:

Completes internal compliance reviews of Self Determination Waiver Case Management

Completes internal compliance reviews of Katie Beckett, Part B Intake and Case Management

Completes internal compliance reviews of Employment and Community First CHOICES Intake

Analyzes and trends relevant data gleaned from internal reviews

Consults with Regional Departments to remediate identified issue

Compiles Electronic Verification (EVV )reports for persons enrolled in the Katie Beckett Program and 1915c Self Determination Waiver and works to resolve gaps in services

Administers multi-faceted, person-centered approaches to support robust case management systems administered through the Department

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Strong writing skills

Strong verbal communication

Strong Data Management skills, including analytics and trending

Proficiency with Excel, Word, Sharepoint, and data management systems

Able to meet deadlines and manage multiple projects

Skilled in communicating with a wide range of people

Skilled in reviewing processes evaluating effectiveness and identifying need for change or improvements

Knowledge of the components of customer service

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree required

4 years of professional experience working in Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities Service Systems

Salary: 4292.00 Monthly

This position is located in Davidson County and is eligible for Alternative Work Space (AWS) options. Interested candidates should send a resume and cover letter to Brandi Osborne at Brandi.Osborne@tn.gov.

The deadline for submitting applications is May 28, 2021.

About the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities is the state agency responsible for administration and oversight of community-based services for approximately 8,000 people with intellectual disabilities as well as 4,000 people through the Family Support Program. Every day, the department strives to support people to live rewarding and fulfilling lives. It does so by ensuring people are free to exercise rights, engage with their broader communities and experience optimal health. DIDD is the first and only state service delivery system in the nation to receive Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership. It has also been recognized as a national leader in its efforts to increase competitive, community-based employment outcomes for people with disabilities.

