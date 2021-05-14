Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,055 in the last 365 days.

I-75 Rebuilding Michigan accelerated project under way in Chippewa County

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Chippewa

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY: Sault Ste. Marie

STARTING DATE: Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

PROJECT: MDOT will invest $9.1 million to resurface 8.4 miles of I-75 from north of M-80 to north of M-28 in Chippewa County. Work includes cold milling, asphalt resurfacing, joint repairs, culverts, ramp extensions, guardrail, and pavement markings.

This project is being accelerated through funding made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will be open in each direction using traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety.

I-75 Rebuilding Michigan project profile - Chippewa County

You just read:

I-75 Rebuilding Michigan accelerated project under way in Chippewa County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.