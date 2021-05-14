I-75 Rebuilding Michigan accelerated project under way in Chippewa County

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Chippewa

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY: Sault Ste. Marie

STARTING DATE: Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

PROJECT: MDOT will invest $9.1 million to resurface 8.4 miles of I-75 from north of M-80 to north of M-28 in Chippewa County. Work includes cold milling, asphalt resurfacing, joint repairs, culverts, ramp extensions, guardrail, and pavement markings.

This project is being accelerated through funding made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will be open in each direction using traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety.